AFCON 2017: Andre Ayew strike gives Ghana victory over Uganda

A first-half penalty converted by Andre Ayew handed the Black Stars of Ghana all three points in a slender 1-0 win over Uganda as they made a winning start to their 2017 AFCON Group D campaign at the Stade de Port Gentil.

Ayew scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after skipper Asamoah Gyan was hauled to the ground by his Ugandan marker

The West Ham United star stepped-up and converted coolly past Uganda goalie Denis Onyango who dived in the opposite direction.

Ghana dominated the first-half of the clash but their opponents turned the tide in the second half and gave them a few nervous moments.

However, the Stars held on and moved to the top of Group D ahead of the other group tie between Egypt and Mali later.