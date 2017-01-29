AFCON 2017: Afriyie Acquah replaces Asamoah Gyan in Stars XI for Congo clash

Jordan Ayew will be the main man upfront for Ghana in Sunday's AFCON quarter final match against DR Congo at the Stade D'Oyem, Gabon.

With Captain Asamoah Gyan still recovering from the injury he suffered in the game against Egypt, the Aston Villa man will start as the main striker in this afternoon's match with stand in captain Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu joining in attack.

Razak Brimah retains his position in post for Ghana with John Boye and Daniel Amartey forming the central defensive pair.

Frank Acheampong returns to the starting line up on the left side of defence with Harrison Afful back on the right.

Afriyie Acquah will join Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso in midfield for the Black Stars.

The game is expected to kick off at 4pm GMT.

Black Stars starting 11

Razak Brimah

Harrison Afful

Frank Acheampong

John Boye

Daniel Amartey

Mubarak Wakaso

Afriyie Acquah

Christian Atsu

Jordan Ayew

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew