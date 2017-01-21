AFCON 2017: Acheampong starts for Ghana against Mali

Frank Acheampong will replace Baba Rahman in Ghana's starting line up for today's AFCON group match against Mali.

The Schalke defender sustained a knee injury in Ghana's opening group match against Uganda and has been sent to London to undergo further checks.

Acheampong will play on the left of defence for the Black Stars with Harrison Afful on the right.

Razak Braimah retains in position in post while Daniel Amartey once again partners John Boye at the heart of Ghana's defence.

Thomas Teye Partey and Mubarak Wakaso will be in central midfield with Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu on the flanks.

Captain Asamoah Gyan will lead the attack for the Black Stars this afternoon with Jordan Ayew playing just behind him.

The game is expected to kick off at 4pm GMT at the Stade de Port Gentil.

Ghana XI vs Mali:

Razak Braimah

Harrison Afful

Frank Acheampong

John Boye

Daniel Amartey

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Christian Atsu

Asamoah Gyan

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew