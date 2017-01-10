Adam Kwarasey joins Brondby on four-year contract

The 29-year-old moves from Norwegian champions Rosenborg after joining them six months ago. Kwarasey struggled for game time after making just nine league appearances as Rosenborg won the league.

Danish powerhouse Brondby IF have completed the signing of Ghanaian goalie Adam Kwarasey on a four-year deal.

He had previously played for Norwegian side Stromsgodset where he led them to the league title in 2013 and the MLS Cup with Portland Timbers.

Kwarasey could make his debut on 19 February against current league leaders FC Copenhagen.

He withdrew from Ghana's squad to the Africa Cup of Nations due to a back injury.