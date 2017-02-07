Adam Kwarasey concedes on Brondby friendly debut

Ghana goalie Adam Larsen Kwarasey conceded two goals in his unofficial debut for Brondby IF in a 2-2 draw against IFK Gothenburg in Dubai. The friendly match on Tuesday morning was Kwarasey's first appearance for his new club since completing a switch from Norway's Rosenborg on a four-year deal.

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki gave Brondby a 1-0 lead but Soeren Rieks equalised in the 33rd minute when he fired past Kwarasey.

Kamil Wilczek restored the lead for Brondby 2-1 at the stroke of halftime when he finished when left one-on-one with the keeper.

Gothenburg equalised for the second time of the game through Elias Mar Omarsson in the 90th minute of the second half.

Gothenburg won the game 5-3 after a penalty shootout.

Kwarasey missed Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign after withdrawing from the squad with a back injury.

He has won league titles with his last three clubs. Kwarasey enjoyed success with Strømsgodset (Norway), MLS side Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and Rosenborg BK.