6 Slug it out for promotion to DOL

City drew their second match in a 2-2 stalemate with True Democracy as they set their sights on qualifying at the expense of their other five rivals.

Division Two side, Emmanuel City, have started their quest to play in next year's Division One League on a bright note after beating Shelter Forces 1-0 in their Middle League match at the Mass Park last Thursday.

In other matches, Real Republicans lost 0-1 to Young Wise with Emmanuel FC set to slug it out with Shelter Forces.

According to the chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GRFA), Nii Komiete Doku, the competition, which commenced last Tuesday, is being played in a round-robin format with the first team to qualify.

He explained that the six best teams in the various zones namely, Emmanuel City, True Democracy, Madina Republicans, Emmanuel FC, Shelter Forces and Young Wise were slugging it out for the one slot to play in the DOL next season.

The competition is expected to break on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 25-26) for the players to spend sometime with their families but resumes immediately and ends on Thursday, December 29.