In his address he welcomed the International Chamber of Commerce’s initiative to bring the World Corporate Golf Challenge to Ghana and assured the organizers of the support of the Ghana Golf Association. He challenged the organizers to ensure a world-class national tournament to select Ghana’s representatives to the World finals in Cascais, Portugal.

The President of the Ghana Golf Association, Mr Michael Aggrey successfully launched the World Corporate Golf Challenge at the Asante Hall of Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel on Tuesday.

The Secretary General of ICC Ghana, Emmanuel Doni-Kwame who is also the Managing Director of World Trade Centre Accra in his welcome address acknowledged the support of the partners; Celebrity Golf Club, Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel, EIB Network, World Trade Centre Accra and welcomed potential sponsors of a viable and beneficial venture.

He stated that Golf has always been a great leveler not only in terms of its handicapping system, but also in the way that it enables people from different cultures and social classes around the world to communicate through their passion for the game and importantly compete in an open and fair environment.

The world corporate golf challenge launched in 1997, is an event that exemplifies this universal language of golf and it spawned from the UK’s Time Corporate Golf Challenge.

This was a simple yet highly successful concept established years earlier when the founder John Mitchell recognized that golf and business combined exceptionally well, and that corporates at every level were holding golf days to entertain their top clients.

The World Corporate Golf Challenge Competition is played at various levels including club, local and regional culminating in a national final.

The Ghana Final would be played at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono from the 13th- 14th May 2017 amongst CEO’S and Senior Managers of Companies and the qualifying event is opened to companies registered in Ghana.

Dr Emmanuel Dormon an executive of the Celebrity Golf Club in his address assured participants that the club is ready for the task to host the qualifiers of the world event.

The General Manager of Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel, Mr Bruce welcomed the guest to the launch and promised an extended service for the two day event at Celebrity Golf Club.

The General Manager of EIB Network Mr Kwesi Anim Agyei, media partners for the event assured sponsors of good publicity on all theirs networks both print, radio and T.V.

Mr Oheneba Boateng a member of the National Committee of ICC Ghana in his closing remarks assured both golfers and sponsors of the value of the tournament and the networking opportunities both in Ghana and at the World Finals

The Ghana Finals will be played at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono form the 13th- 14th May 2017. Two golfers will represent each company and the competition will be a 4 B better ball stableford on 18 Hole. The players play off ¾ of their official playing handicaps. Events commence with qualification rounds with the top team representing both Ghana and their company progressing to play against the world. The winners of the Ghana Final will represent Ghana in the World Final.

The world event will be staged at the Oitavos Dunes, Cascais (A 5 star golf facility) in Portugal from the 21st – 25th June 2017. The World Final takes place over 5 nights, 4 days providing guests with an action packed programme filled with tournament play (World Finals, VIP Corporate Cup and Licensee Cup), social events, official licensee conference, local excursions and endless business networking opportunities.