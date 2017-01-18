Ghana Minigolf League tees off Sun

Ghana’s first ever Minigolf League is set to tee off this Sunday at the Marvels Sports Club at Dzorwulu in Accra. The League, which is expected to span for four weeks, will see participants from across the country competing for honours in two categories.

A release signed by the president of the Federation, Mr Talal Fattal, explained that, “just like what pertains in football, the Minigolf League will feature four main stages, comprising the group, quarter, semi-final and finals”.

The release further noted that players will be divided into two distinct groups, namely: singles and doubles, made up of both men and women.

Successful players from both the singles and doubles who advance through the various stages of the competition will then face off in the final tee off which will see the crowning of champions from both sides.

At stake is a fully-paid trip for the overall winner to compete in the World Cup series in Europe this year. There will also be attractive prizes for the runners-up in both the singles and doubles.

The final 24 players will also be privileged to represent Ghana at the World Cup Minigolf series in July.

In an interview with Mr Fattal, who sounded optimistic about the success of the League, he encouraged both patrons and the public to support the event, “as we seek to grow this beautiful sport”.

He stressed that membership of the Federation was still open and urged interested persons to register online at www.ghanaminigolf.com.