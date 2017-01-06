Win before you think of bonus. E.T. tells Black Stars

A former minister of Youth and Sports, Enoch Teye Mensah, has called on the Black Stars not to focus on bonuses but rather play for pride as they prepare to take on the rest of Africa in Gabon.

In the view of Mr Mensah, the Stars will receive their bonuses after playing for pride and winning the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which commences on January 14 and ends on February 5.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports at the Alisa Hotel in Accra last Wednesday, Mr Mensah said, "I don't want the Black Stars to focus on bonuses because it will come when they win the trophy".

"They must rather play for pride which will enable them attain their targets at the AFCON," he added. The outgoing Member of Parliament for the Ningo- Prampram Constituency also called on the upcoming Minister of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to engage each other in decision-making.

The former minister made the pronouncement in respect of the Stars calling for a bonus increment at the AFCON with the tournament yet to commence.

Mr Mensah was honoured by the GFA during an Awards Ceremony at the Extra-Ordinary Congress for helping in the development of football in the country.