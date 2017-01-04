Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, has defended his decision to include five new players in the Black Stars provisional list of 26 despite revealing that he faced a dilemma during his selection.

Coach Grant noted that it was not easy for him to name his provisional list as he faced difficult decisions in selecting the players due to the intensity in the team.

The Israeli trainer named the likes of Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm), Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) and Bernard Terkpetey (Schalke 04) in his provisional list that departed Accra to their training base in UAE last Monday.

He is expected to name his final 23 squad today with 10 days to the commencement of the tournament per the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rules.

In interview with the Graphic Sports, the former West Ham United manager said "We have new players in the team and I hope they will prove they are in the team to play".

"I believe in the new players in the squad to deliver and we knew most of these players in the qualifiers. We know ourselves and we are working on different variations.

"It wasn't easy to name the squad and I have to confess that I was in a dilemma when selecting the players," he added.

However, he assured Ghanaians of taking only fit players to the tournament in order not to put the team at a disadvantage.

The coach confirmed two friendly matches to be played in UAE ahead of their AFCON campaign in Gabon but failed to disclose the clubs.

The Stars are paired in Group D alongside Mali, Egypt and Uganda..