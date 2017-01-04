‘We’ll settle Stars bonuses with new govt’

According to Afriyie the GFA is waiting to engage the new political administration that will be ushered in on January 7 to sort out the issues.

The vice-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has revealed that his outfit is yet to settle on the bonuses of the Black Stars during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

The Stars bonus has been an issue with both the GFA and the MoYS with the current Minister, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, failing to compromise on a $10,000 package for the team.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Afriyie said "We have not settled on any bonus package yet because we are waiting to have a meeting with the new administration and sort everything out".

"Despite the outgoing Minister leaving us out in settling on bonuses with the team, we hope for a different approach by the upcoming Minister," he added.

Talking about the training schedules in UAE where the team will camp ahead of the AFCON, Afriyie noted that the decision to base the team there would help Coach Avram Grant assess his players well before submitting his final 23-member squad later today.

He stressed that the team were used to camping in Asia, making the preparation a normal one to the previous engagements.

Talking about the GFA's relationship with Coach Grant, the Black Stars Management Committee chairman said his outfit maintained a good relationship with the coach contrary to the reports going out publicly.