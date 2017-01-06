Terkpertey on Cloud 9

Schalke 04 striker, Bernard Terpketey, says he is excited about his inclusion in the 23- member Black Stars squad to represent Ghana at the 31 st Africa cup of Nations scheduled for Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

Yesterday, an elated Terkpetey tweeted on social media saying, "I thank God and all Ghanaians for the opportunity given to me for making it to the 23-man squad, God is king of everything!!!"

The talented striker, who joined the Bundesliga side on a three-year deal from Ghanaian side Unistar Soccer Academy last January, is one of the new faces who will be participating in the continental nations tournament for the first time.

The 19-year-old, who has featured only once for his club in the Bundesliga this season, joins Edwin Gyimah of Olando Pirates and Ebenezer Ofori of AIK Stockholm as the green horns on Coach Grant’s list for the competition.

Meanwhile, some football pundits have tagged the selection of Terkpetey as dubious, especially after the likes of Abdul-Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamen, were dropped by the coach.

Waris, despite returning from injury this season, has so far played 14 club matches with four goals. He ended last season with 11 goals in 20 matches and recently been in top shape as he won the player of the month award at Lorient.

Raphael Dwamena, on the other hand, with his impressive scoring record for Austria Lustenau, netted six goals at the Black Stars training recently and had scored 18 goals in 20 club matches.

Ghana will play against Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D, with the tournament set to end on Sunday, February 5.

The full list of the Stars -- Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars),Fatau Dauda (Enyimba Fc);

Defenders: Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew), John Boye (Sivasspor), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Baba Rahman (Schalke), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley);

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Torino), Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu (Udinese), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos);

Forwards: Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion), Andre Ayew (West Ham), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli), BernardTerkpetey (Schalke).