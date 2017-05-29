Liberty lie in 13th position with just 18 points from 16 games and are in a relegation dogfight for which new Coach Michael Osei has been handed a task to rescue the Scientific Soccer lads.

Liberty Professionals midfielder Tamimu Montari is hoping to make a quick return to football to boost the team’s effort to move up the league ladder in the second round of the Premier League after being sidelined with injury for most of the first round.

Attacking midfielder Montari, who picked up an injury during the team’s opening match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium about four months ago, says he is eager to recover to join his teammates for the final lap of their campaign.

He told the Graphic Sports at Liberty Club House at Dansoman last week that he was due for a check-up at the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua to determine his fate. “The doctor says my ligament is intact but they still need to run a few tests on me to check if I can join my team mates at training in a few days or not.”

”The 21-year-old playmaker, who was very influential in Liberty’s campaign in the top flight competition last season, bemoaned the team’s poor run this season, and that he looked forward to rejoining his teammates to continue the fight against relegation.

“I am worried about our current position on the league table and I am sure that things would have been better if I had been around”.“This season I have played only one game, against Kotoko where I suffered this injury. I have undergone a series of treatments and I had surgery about two weeks ago, but I am becoming restless especially now that the second round is about to begin.

