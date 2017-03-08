Dwamena scored the only goal of the game on the 40th minute before being substituted in the 74th minute after they were left to play with 10 men.

Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena, scored the only goal in FC Zurich 1-0 win over Chiasso in the Swiss Challenge League last Sunday.

The winner against Chiasso last Sunday was Dwamena’s second goal for the club since joining, having opened his account in a 4-0 thrashing of FC Wil last month.

The 21-year-old striker has been in splendid form this season after joining Zurich from Austria Lustenau in January after a splendid performance which saw him score 18 goals in 20 games.

He has been tipped to replace Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan when the Ghanaian all-time scorer decides to call time on his international career.

Dwamena was invited by former Stars coach, Avram Grant, for the national camp in Dubai ahead of the recently held Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon, but was dropped from the final 23-man squad for the tournament.