Otoo in fine form with Turkish club

The 25-year-old was on target for Umraniyespor, scoring the only goal of the game against Giresunspor following a splendid performance for his club.

Turkish side Umraniyespor are beginning to feel the impact of Ghanaian import, Mahatma Otoo, after his goal yesterday propelled his side to the play off zone of the Turkish Supalig.

Otoo, who was captured by the Turkish club from Sogndal during the January transfer window, promised to ensure his club secured qualification to the top flight league this season.

It, therefore, came as little surprise to his employers when he opened his account in yesterday’s game after an earlier goal he scored was disallowed.

The former Hearts of Oak skipper was the toast of fans during the game as they kept chanting his name leading to him hitting the post twice.

Otoo has promised to continue with his fine form and officials of the club believe if he continues this way he could emerge as one of the best players in the Turkish second tier league.