Custom Search
20
Mon, Feb
Family Health Medical School

Osam Duodu, Afranie to be buried this weekend

The late Osam Duodu and EK Afranie

Still in mourning, Ghana football will this weekend bid its final farewell to two of its technical brains as the late coaches Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie and Fred Osam Duodu are laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

Osam Duodu will be sent to Agona Nyakrom for the burial and final funeral rites on February 25 while Coachhene Afranie will be laid to rest at Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, but the final funeral rites held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The football family had appealed to the families to reconsider the dates of the funeral rites for the two great men in Ghana football, but when the final obituaries were announced, the dates remained unchanged.

Both coaches, who at different times played key roles in Ghana football, and coached the national teams, passed away late last year.

The death of the two men added to the list of former coaches and technical brains Ghana football has lost in quick succession in the past two years, following the death of ‘Sir’ Jones Attuquayefio, Nana Kumi Gyamfi, Ben Koufie and just last Sunday, Coach Sam Arday.
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (third right), Madam Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury (third left) and some staff of the Ministry and the embassy

Finnish government commits to ICT for girls

RCAL members on the walk

Rotary Club of Accra Labone raise funds for wheelchair project

Some portions of the road become muddy after rainfall

North industrial area enclave dying due to bad road

Workers of Jay Kay Industries and Investment Limited feverishly working on the textbooks

Printers execute govt’s textbook project, ask for mobilisation fee

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the ministers at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Picture SAMUEL TEI ADANO

President Akufo-Addo swears regional ministers into office

Paramount Chief of the Kumbungu Traditional Area, Kumbung-Na Yiri, Alhaji Iddrisu Abu

Chiefs, Imams express confidence in Alhaji Awal

Graphic Online Polls

Funding Free SHS: Should we use Heritage Fund?

Other Stories on Graphic Online