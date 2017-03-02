Oly’s board chair confident in Coach Attram

Since the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League kicked-off barely a month ago, the AGOSU boys have played three matches and won none – losing 0-3 to Ashgold, drawing 2-2 with Elmina Sharks at home and recording another 0-1 loss to Bolga All Stars in their Week Four encounter at the Tamale Utrecht Park.

The chairman of the board of directors of Accra Great Olympics, Lawyer Amarkai Amarteifio, has thrown his weight behind the club’s technical handlers, especially Coach Godwin Attram, contrary to calls by some aggrieved supporters that the coach should be relieved of his post for non-performance.

With the above statistics, some fans of the club fear Olymics may not last in the league and have called for the head of Coach Attram to end the current losing trend and avoid a possible relegation this season.

However, the Olympics capo says there is no cause for alarm, urging the teeming supporters to give the former Ghana international turned coach the benefit of the doubt.

“I stand by Coach Attram because I believe he is doing very well. This is no time to question the competence of the coach or the entire technical team. We should rather give them our maximum support to motivate them to turn the situation around”.

“It is true that we are placed at the bottom of the league table but so is Wa All Stars who won the title just last year. We even have an outstanding match against Bechem United tomorrow so we should not panic”, he told the Graphic Sports during a telephone interview yesterday.

According to the former ambassador to Sweden, injury in camp as well as a doubtful penalty awarded to Bolga All Stars by referee Sylvester Adzoku last Sunday were to blame for the chain of losses.

“Two of our best players were down with injury as we played against Bolga All Stars last Sunday and unfortunately the referee awarded a doubtful penalty to our opponents, which he admitted after the game when the harm was already done”.

“I have been with the team to all the centers since the league started and I can say that these are issues that the coach cannot control so I don’t share the view that he should be relieved of his post”, he concluded.