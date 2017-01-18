NCC group commends former Hearts faithful

Members of the Millenium Year Group of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed their confidence in the capabilities of Messrs Joe Ghartey, Mustapha Hamid and Kweku Ofori Asiamah who have been appointed as Ministers designate for Railways Development, Transport and Government Spokesperson respectively.

The group has also commended the personalities for holding on to the “Never Say Die’’ spirit which, they said, had brought them this far.

A former National Organiser of the NCC, Mohammed Alhassan, in an interview with the Graphic Sports yesterday described the three personalities as members of the Hearts of Oak family who continued to lift high the “Never Say Die” spirit.

He said their elevation was a testimony of their capabilities and hardwork over the years saying, “ Kweku Ofori Asiamah, for instance, was once the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NCC for eight years”.

“It was during that period that Hearts of Oak won the six Premier League trophies, the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup,” he noted, and pledged his support and that of the group to the trio as they prepare to serve in their new roles President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo’s government.