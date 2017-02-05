Sulley Muntari suffers 6-2 mauling on Pescara debut

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari lasted only 58 minutes for his new team Pescara on his debut as they were hammered 6-2 by SS Lazio at home.

He joined Pescara on a short-term contract in the January transfer window after leaving Saudi side Al Ittihad last year.

The game was Muntari's first game for his new side and the Ghanaian was unable to keep-up with the pace of the game as his side fell behind 2-0 after 14 minutes brace by Marco Parolo.

Pescara, the Serie A's bottom club fought back to level matters after goals by Ahmad Benali and Gaston Brugman which sandwiched what turned out to be a costly penalty miss by Gianluca Caprari.

Lazio took the game by the scruff of the neck after the break and scored four unanswered goals against a hapless Pescara.

Firstly, Marco Parolo scored in the 49th minute to secure his hat-trick before Senegalese youngster Balde Keita made it 4-2.

Muntari's last memorable act in the game was when he was robbed-off the ball on the way to Ciro Immobile scoring Lazio's fifth.

The 32-year-old was hauled-off by his coach and former AC Milan teammate Massimo Oddo after the costly error and replaced by Alexandru Mitrita.

Parolo blasted home his personal fourth to make it 6-2. the goal was the 50th Pescara has conceded in the Serie A this season.

The result leaves Pescara firmly rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table after 23 matches and only nine points.