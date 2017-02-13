Mohammed’s brace wins day for Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko fought from a goal down to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with a second half brace by striker Yakubu Mohammed giving the home side a winning start in the 2016/17 Premier League season.

Liberty stunned the home side by taking the lead in the eighth minute through Benjamin Eshun who capitalised on a defensive melee to punish the Kotoko defence.

The Scientific Soccer lads looked very organised in the first half as they took the game to the Porcupine Warriors who struggled to get a decent scoring chance.

However, the balance of the game changed in the second half as Coach Zdravmo Lugarusic’s charges returned to action with more poise and purpose. Mohammed cancelled the lead from a penalty kick after Emmanuel Gyamfi, who had tormented the defence of Liberty, was fouled in the box right before the eyes of Wa-based referee Adaari Abdul Latif, who awarded a spot kick.

Few minutes later, the striker increased his tally to two and could have scored a hat-trick but narrowly missed the opportunity when Liberty goalkeeper Fatao Alhassan Dida was completely beaten.

Kotoko goalie Felix Annan was twice called to duty when he had to stretch to deny Liberty two glorious goal scoring opportunities.