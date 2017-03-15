Today’s midweek matches of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be dicey battles as teams seek to maintain their winning ways and those who are yet to find their rhythm, try to recover.

Ashgold, Olympics, Medeama, Dwarfs and Inter Allies are all in need of good results to improve their lot in the competition, but they face challenging duels that could see them even worse off.

Leaders Aduana look poised to maintain their hold as they host on and off Medeama in the second midweek action this season.

The two sides meet at a time when they find themselves at the opposite ends of the table, Aduana at the top, and Medeama fifth from bottom and also given the difference in form, Aduana could as well be on their way to maintaining their unbeaten run so far this season.

While Aduana fight to stretch the lead, Accra Great Olympics will also be in a fight to lift themselves from the bottom of the log as they host Inter Allies in a grudge game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite playing well, Olympics have failed to be clinical in front of their opponent’s goal and Godwin Attram must, as a matter of urgency, find an antedote if their dream of remaining in the league should materialse.

So far, WAFA have not been good travellers this season and that trend could continue as they travel to the Baba Yara Stadium to face an impatient Asante Kotoko, who are keen to recover lost ground following their draw against Bolga All Stars last Sunday.