Michael Essien to drag Panathinaikos to court

Michael Essien

Former Ghana international Michael Essien says he may sue Panathinaikos for compensation over their claims that he was unprofessional.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid player left the Greek side last year, with the parties agreeing to terminate the two-year contract he signed upon joining the club in 2015.

Recent official comments from Panathinaikos have suggested that Essien was unprofessional, necessitating a parting of ways.

In response, an angry Essien has implied that he will take the Greek side to court and sue for compensation over the claims.

"From what I know there are complaints that I was unprofessional. I will ask them (Panathinaikos) to stop the false claims about me, otherwise I will have no choice but to look for some form of compensation for the damage to my name and my character,” Essien told gazzeta.gr in an interview, as quoted by GHANASoccernet.

“I never had any issue, squabbles and problems with anyone when I was in the club. I cannot find the reason where you need to question my professionalism and my character.

“This is the first time in 15 years in my career that a club is making such a comment about my conduct and I consider it unacceptable and unjust,” he concluded.

