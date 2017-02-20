Medeama hold Hearts in Accra

Tarkwa-based Medeama SC played a determined game to hold Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless drawn game in their StarTimes Premier League match played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

It was a match that failed to produce any form of finesse characteristic of Premier League matches as the teams failed to utilise the few chances created.

Poor passes and ineffective ball control as well as erratic shooting in front of goal by the two teams affected the attractiveness of the game, causing fans to yell at the players intermittently.

Medeama who entered the Accra Sports Stadium full of venom should have opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when their star player, Kwesi Donsu, intercepted a pass at the edge of the box, but his shot hit the bar and bounced back into play to the relief of the Hearts fans.

A few minutes later Medeama’s Ibrahim Yaro also weaved himself through his markers and entered the box, but his shot lacked the bite to beat Bernard Mensah in post for Hearts.

The near misses woke Hearts from their slumber as they started making inroads into the territory of Medeama with Cosmos Dauda, Ibrahim Yaro, and Isaac Mensah directing affairs but failed to penetrate the defence of Medeama.

In one of their attacks, Patrick Razak managed to break the Medeama defence and entered the box, but fumbled afterwards, causing his markers to retrieve the ball.

The two teams continued with their near misses throughout the first half, and when the second half resumed, Hearts showed glimpses of making amends when they brought in fresh legs. However the changes did not produce the required results as substitute Agbatse Dotse who replaced Cosmos Dauda was also wasteful, denying Hearts the opportunity of winning their second week match at the Accra Sports Stadium.