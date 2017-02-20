Custom Search
20
Mon, Feb
Family Health Medical School

Medeama hold Hearts in Accra

Hearts of Oak’s Joshua Otoo (right) gets advantage over Medeama’s Yaro Ibrahim in pursuit for the ball. Picture: EMMANUEL QUAYE

Tarkwa-based Medeama SC  played a determined game to hold Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless drawn game in their StarTimes Premier League match played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

It was a match that failed to produce any form of finesse characteristic of Premier League matches as the teams failed to utilise the few chances created.

Poor passes and ineffective ball control as well as erratic shooting in front of goal  by the two teams affected the attractiveness of the game, causing fans to yell at the players intermittently.

Medeama who entered the Accra Sports Stadium full of venom should have  opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when their star player, Kwesi Donsu, intercepted a pass at the edge of the box, but his shot hit the bar and bounced back into play to the relief of the Hearts fans.

A few minutes later Medeama’s Ibrahim Yaro  also weaved himself through his markers and entered the box, but his shot lacked the bite to beat Bernard Mensah in post for Hearts.

The near misses woke Hearts from their slumber as they started making inroads into the territory of Medeama with Cosmos Dauda, Ibrahim Yaro, and Isaac Mensah directing affairs but failed to penetrate the defence of  Medeama.

In one of their attacks, Patrick Razak managed to break  the Medeama defence and entered the box, but fumbled afterwards, causing his markers to retrieve the ball.

The  two teams  continued with their near misses throughout the first half, and when the second half resumed, Hearts showed glimpses of making amends when they brought in fresh legs. However the changes did not produce the required results as substitute Agbatse Dotse  who replaced Cosmos Dauda  was also wasteful, denying Hearts the opportunity of winning their second week match at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (third right), Madam Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury (third left) and some staff of the Ministry and the embassy

Finnish government commits to ICT for girls

RCAL members on the walk

Rotary Club of Accra Labone raise funds for wheelchair project

Some portions of the road become muddy after rainfall

North industrial area enclave dying due to bad road

Workers of Jay Kay Industries and Investment Limited feverishly working on the textbooks

Printers execute govt’s textbook project, ask for mobilisation fee

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the ministers at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Picture SAMUEL TEI ADANO

President Akufo-Addo swears regional ministers into office

Paramount Chief of the Kumbungu Traditional Area, Kumbung-Na Yiri, Alhaji Iddrisu Abu

Chiefs, Imams express confidence in Alhaji Awal

Graphic Online Polls

Funding Free SHS: Should we use Heritage Fund?

Other Stories on Graphic Online