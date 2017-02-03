Lugarusic can rescue Kotoko — Frimpong

The skipper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong, has hailed the appointment of Croatian trainer, Zdravko Lugarusic, believing he would rescue the club from its dwindling state.

Frimpong revealed that Coach Lugarusic had brought a lot of discipline into the team after just three weeks in charge and was hopeful the Croat would turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Porcupine Warriors appointed Lugarusic to take over from Michael Osei, who acted as an interim coach after the exit of David Duncan.

"I have a lot of faith in our new coach and I believe he has what it takes to rescue the club from its dwindling state," Frimpong said in an interview with the Grapchic Sports.

"He has brought a lot of discipline into the squad and I know these things will definitely turn around the fortunes of the club," he added.

Talking about the team's preparation ahead of the new season, Frimpong noted that he and his teammates were in high spirits in anticipation of the commencement of the league.

He was hopeful that Kotoko would win some silverware for their supporters this season.