Hearts had gone to Dansoman to win 3-0 in the first round and were sure of another victory at home. However, they encountered a different Liberty Professional side, who could have even won the game had they taken their chances.

Any hope of Accra Hearts of Oak earning a double over Liberty Professionals in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) clash was dashed as the Dansoman-based team drew 1-1 in their Match Day 16 fixture at the Accra Stadium Sunday.

A confident Hearts side, buoyed by their teeming fans, were silenced on the 34th minute when Benjamin Eshun put Liberty ahead, and they should have increased the tally when they nailed Hearts to the wall, but, the Liberty boys instead of playing to the instructions of their new coach, Michael Osei, rather resorted to delay tactics and challenging almost every decision of the referee, a situation that allowed Hearts to claw back.

Patrick Razak who had been haunting the Liberty backline with some tormenting runs on the day, received a pass, penetrated the Liberty defence and dribbled past goalkeeper Emmanuel Anning who fouled him in the 18 yard box.

Referee S.B. Bortey who seemed not to be himself on the day with some questionable decisions whistled for a penalty which was taken by Vincent Atinga to pull level for the homesters in the 46th minute.

When play resumed after recess, Liberty came back a renewed side and lifted their game, forcing Richard Akrofi and Atinga to overwork. The scientific soccer lads managed to find the cushioning in the 53rd minute through Benjamin Eshun who connected a cross from William Dankyi but assistant Referee Two B A Crentsil ruled what looked like a perfect goal offside, much to the disappointment of the visitors.