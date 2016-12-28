Latif Blessing for Stars

Ghana Premier League’s best performer and top scorer, Latif Blessing, could be training with the senior national team, the Black Stars, for the first time in his career when the team begins preparations for the Gabon 2017 Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) at the St Aquinas School today.

Blessing, who was adjudged the best player of the season at this year’s PLB Awards on December 16, is expected to make Coach Avram Grant’s provisional 30-man squad submitted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to Graphic Sports investigations, the inclusion of Liberty professionals’ gem was influenced by his sterling performance in last season’s league where he played an influential role to ensure his club’s survival in the elite league.

Though his debut call-up might not come as a surprise to many, the big question is whether he can make the final 23-man squad for the AFCON as a new entrant, considering the level of competition in the team.

But whether he makes it to Gabon or not, Blessing’s quality would be enhanced as he makes a dream appearance in the Stars camp today.

Another home-based player who was largely expected to make the provisional squad, Richard Ofori of Wa All Stars fame, might be missing from the provisional squad due to the keen competition in the goalkeepeing department.

The young promising Ofori, who was instrumental in All Stars’ first league triumph last season, has been a regular feature in the Stars’ set-up for sometime now under Coach Grant.