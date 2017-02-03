Kotoko to pay me GH¢110,000 - Claims Mike Osei

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s assistant coach, Michael Osei, is demanding a whopping GHȼ110,000 compensation as a severance package to end his one-year working relationship with the club.

The embattled coach explained that GH¢40,000 out of the amount represented the remainder of his signing-on fee, GH¢60,000 covered his salary for the next 20 months as stated in his contract, while GH¢10,000 was for his rent allowance also for the next 20 months.

Coach Osei made the demand in a statement on the club’s website which contained his letter dated January 26, 2017. The letter also rejected his new appointment as the technical director of the club’s youth team.

“It's however instructive to note that management has not sacked or dismissed the coach and observers have been questioning the basis for the coach’s demands. Management is yet to respond to these demands”, the statement read.

“Apart from management’s objective of restructuring the technical team and the building of the youth team, the decision to reassign Michael Osei was premised on clause 3 (2) of the coach’s contract”, it further stated.

However, the ex-Kotoko player indicated in his letter that he had a different understanding of what the clause meant and, therefore, asked for a mutual termination of his relationship with Kotoko, adding that it would serve the interest of both parties.

Last week, Michael Osei was reassigned to the youth team to serve as the technical director as part of the club’s plans to re-organise the club.

According to reports, Coach Osei was disappointed at the turn of events, describing it as a demotion and a subtle way of sacking him, hence his refusal to accept the opportunity.

The former Kotoko midfielder took over from David Duncan from week five of last season’s league and finished fifth.