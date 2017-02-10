Kotoko to miss key players but Lugarusic still confident

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s new coach, Zdravko Lugarusic, has been hit with a big blow as he prepares to face Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League opener at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Two key players, central defender Evans Quao and winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, have been hit with injuries and would be out for between six to eight weeks. Of the two, Quao’s injury (fractured his right toe after one of the main bones got broken) has been described by the head of the medical team, Dr Michael Leat, as the more serious one.

He will be off for between six to eight weeks, while Gyamfi, who had a muscle tear, could return earlier than expected.

But the Croatian coach said he has good replacements to begin on a good note against Liberty Professionals as he charts a new course to win both the local league and make an impact on the CAF Champions League.

He said any of the 10 new signings who were unveiled in Kumasi yesterday were well positioned to fit into his game plan as he wished to overturn his poor first round results.

Zdravko, who had stints with King Faisal Babies and AshantiGold, is known to have a very poor first round and he is hoping to correct that with Kotoko.

The 10 players of his "deep squad" were Isaac Quansah and Prince Acquah, from Heart of Lions, Kwame Boahene, Abass Mohammed (Medeama), Baba Mahama (Techiman City), Yakubu Mohammed, Awudu Nafiu (Ashgold), Ashitey Ollenu (Hearts of Oak), Seth Opare (Aduana Stars) and goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad (Sunyani Hamburg), who is currently with the national Under-17 team at Prampram.

Also unveiled were the new assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey, and a former striker of the club, Shilla Alhassan, as the Team Manager.