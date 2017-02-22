Kotoko to deepen Bechem Utd’s woes

Kotoko, are second on the log with 4 points from their first two league games after a 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals in their opening game and also secured a vital point against Chelsea in Berekum.

Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will hope to bounce back to their winning ways at home when they welcome Bechem United to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic side must work tirelessly to beat a wounded Bechem United side who exited the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday.

Bechem United have two games against Accra Great Olympics and Tema Youth which were rescheduled due to their continental campaign and this is the first time they will be playing in the domestic league this season.

While Kotoko will be busy at their home grounds, rivals Accra Hearts of Oak will travel to Cape Coast to lock horns with Ebusua Dwarfs where they hope to put their season on track after two goalless draw games with Inter Allies and Medeama and coach Frank Nutall must revive his charges to win on a tough ground.

Premier League champions, Wa All Stars, after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League will also turn their attention to the domestic league and host WAFA at the Wa Sports Stadium.

In other matches, leaders Aduana Stars will host Bolga All Stars at the Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, Elmina Sharks travel to Accra to engage Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium while Tema Youth welcomes Ashantigold in what promises to be a tough game at the Tema Park.

At the Tarkwa T and A park, Medeama SC will faceoff with Inter Allies while Berekum Chelsea hosts Liberty Professionals at the Golden City park at Berekum