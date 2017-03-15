Match day 7 of this year's Ghana premier league Wednesday saw Kumasi Asante Kotoko put up a spirited second half performance to record their fourth home win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they pipped West Africa Football Academy of Sogakope with a lone goal.

A 56th minute goal scored by substitute Sarfo Gyamfi was all the Porcupine Warriors needed to carry the day.

Although the youthful WAFA proved to be a very determined side in the first half, the tide changed in the second half with Kotoko making more incursions into the defence of the visitors.

Kotoko’s efforts paid off in the 56th minute when Sarfo Gyamfi who came on for Abeiku Ainooson rose above the defence line of WAFA and connected a header into the posts of Razak Abalora.

Abalora then became the busier of the two goalies as he was called on a couple of occasions to save his side from further damage. The clearest chance of the match came in the dying minutes of the game when, Baba Mahama who had then beaten all the defenders of WAFA and only had the keeper at his mercy, decided to give a pass instead.

The supporters were clearly disappointed with the fluffed chance.

Emmanuel Gyamfi again confirmed why he was voted the player of the month as he tormented the defence of WAFA with his skills and speed.

The Kotoko dangerman, Yakubu Mohammed was however missing in action as he was completely cut out by WAFA’s backliners.

In other results: