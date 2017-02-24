Jordan to inspire Swansea - As they storm Stamford Bridge

The 25-year-old who switched to the Liberty Stadium during the January transfer window from Aston Villa has been praised by his manager, Paul Clement, to take over the footsteps of his senior brother, Andre Ayew who moved from the Swans to West Ham.

Ghanaian International, Jordan Ayew could be starting for Swansea as they head to the Stamford Bridge in anticipation of halting Chelsea in their Premier League fixture tomorrow.

Possibly Jordan could make his first start and much would be expected from him to transform the fortunes of the club which is sitting just four points clear of the relegation zone and boss Clement will be quietly confident of picking up a result on his return to Stamford Bridge.

For much of the last month, Chelsea have struggled to replicate the form which first got them to the top of the Premier League table but with an eight-point lead still intact, boss Antonio Conte will now be looking for efficiency over goals as they look to end the hopes of their title rivals.

Since the end of October, Chelsea have conceded two goals in a match on just three occasions, meaning that when Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are firing on all cylinders, it leaves little chance for the opposition.

On the other hand since Clement was appointed, he has watched his rejuvenated players shock Liverpool at Anfield, defeated both Southampton and Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium and come within a minute of earning a point away at Manchester City.

It has been a remarkable improvement from a group of players who did not seem to know where their next win was coming from, but with Alfie Mawson and Federico Fernandez forming a partnership at the back and both Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente performing to a high level in the final third, Swansea are now favourites to remain in the division.