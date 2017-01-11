Jawula tips Stars to win AFCON

Former GFA capo, Lepowura, Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, has tipped the Black Stars to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Alhaji Jawula asserted that the youthful exuberance in the current Stars team and the fact that they will be meeting familiar foes like Uganda and Egypt make it an opportune time for Ghana to win the title after over three decades.

“The team this time around has no injury problem and all the players are available for selection. The boys are also now experienced and ready for the terrain in Gabon”, Alhaji Jawula noted in a telephone conversation with the Graphic Sports in Accra yesterday.

He was of the opinion that the current crop of players, under the leadership of Coach Avram Grant, had played for quite a long time and must have mastered the art of playing together for a long while.

This, he contended, would ensure telepathy and better communication among the players on the field which would enhance their play.

The veteran sports administrator called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure all goes well in Gabon and wished the Black Stars well.