After six games without a win in the Premier League, Accra Great Olympics coach, Godwin Attram, has predicted an end to his ruin as head coach of the club unless he beats Inter Allies in their clash at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

The 36-year-old player/manager who guided the team from the lower division to the elite side this season, sees an end in sight to his career and told Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday that he understood the hazards that came with the job and could kiss good bye, if he did not get the results.

"I wouldn't be surprise if Olympics decide to sack me because it is normal for a coach to lose his job in this modern era," coach Attram who fear for his job said.

"Our focus now as a team is to make sure the club returns to its right path by winning matches and we hope to start that from our game against Inter Allies," he added.

Sadly Inter Allies are just three points better than Olympics who have 2 points and sit on the foot of the table and for a team that was yet to win away from home, a determined Attram’s charges could surprise them to save their coach his job.

On the contrary, Aduana Stars Coach Enos has started this season’s league with a bold statement to avoid losing points and Medeama could be another victim of the undefeated side when they clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park today.

Since winning the league in 2010, the Aduana Ogya lads have only been a pale shadow of themselves until this season when the touch of Coach Enos Adipah seems to be working magic for them.

Adipah has managed to transform Aduana into an all-attacking side this season and no wonder they realising the full potential of skipper and lateral defender, Godfred Saka who is among one of the players to have provided the highest assists this season.

On the other hand, Ghana’s 2016 representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Medeama have made a stuttering start to this season’s campaign and may require more than a miracle to subdue Aduana Stars at the turf which has become a banana peel for visiting clubs this season.

Defending champions, Wa All Stars will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Wa Park while Accra Hearts of Oak make short trip to Tema to encounter Tema Youth.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko would hope to continue his fine form when they host WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium, Berekum Chelsea will welcome Bolga All Stars to the Golden City Park, Bechem United host Elmina Sharks while Ashgold will embark on image redemption from their 2-4 loss to Bechem over the weekend when they host Liberty Professionals.