Coach Addo, however, debunked reports of him blaming the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government of abandoning him, saying "they are all false and lies".

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach, Herbert Addo, has confirmed he has not been in a good condition physically lately after reports about his ailment went viral.

The Premier League title coach with Aduana Stars in 2010, who noted that he had been well for almost three months, however, said he would welcome any move by government and the GFA to assist him, but denied pleading for their help.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports in Accra yesterday, Coach Addo said "It is not true that I am blaming the GFA and government for rejecting or neglecting me in my plight".

"These are all palpable lies targeted at me by people and I really want to dissociate myself from all those making those comments about me.

"I have worked for the state since 1976 and if they appreciate my work and feel like helping me, then I would welcome it, but I am not forcing them to pay my bills," Coach Addo added.

Talking about how people in the football fraternity had treated him, Coach Addo revealed that he usually received fellow coaches at his home who had come to visit and thanked them for their kind gesture.