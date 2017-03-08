Olympics, currently at the bottom of the log, look destined to be there unless a miracle happens on Sunday to change their fortunes to avoid another relegation battle.

Accra Great Olympics will, for the sixth time, be seeking a first win in the Ghana Premier League when they take on traditional rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, at the Accra Stadium on Sunday in the topmost liner of the weekend fixtures.

Coach Godwin Attram made his debut as a player-coach when he came off the bench to feature in their goalless encounter against WAFA in Accra last Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Attram noted that his entrance into the fray stabilised the team and would prove worthwhile in their duel against Hearts this Sunday.

He pledged to get a goal against Hearts which, according to him, would signal a winning form for the club.

Olympics current squad appear to be lacking motivation as striker Yamba Agoda and wingers David Amuzu and Benjamin Arthur continue to struggle up-front.

Meanwhile, Hearts have had their ego bruised badly after being brought down to earth by Aduana Stars who beat them 2-0 at Dormaa-Ahenkro last Sunday.

But prior to that the Phobians had won 2-1 in an epic clash against Champions Wa All Stars at home for the first time in many seasons and all seemed well for the Rainbow club.

However, the trip to Dormaa once again pointed to some defensive lapses and a poor show upfront in the Hearts team. Therefore, Coach Frank Nuttal now have little time to put things in order to secure another win at home against the backdrop of the turning tide in the team.

Hearts currently lie seventh on the ladder and if they are to make any incursions into the top four, they must win matches, including this Sunday’s match against their local rivals.

Skipper Thomas Abbey must be more potent on the flanks, striker Alex Kouassi must put on his scoring boots again and schemer Patrick Razak must also ensure all goes well for the home team.

Nonetheless, there will be all to play for in this regional derby among two of the oldest and most cherished clubs in the country, come Sunday.

Away from the top clash, in-form Kotoko will trek to the Tamale Utrecht Park to be the guests of Bolga All Stars, who will find the Porcupine Warriors a handful, while Inter Allies stay at home to receive the league leaders Aduana Stars at the El-Wak Stadium.

Badly bruised Ashgold, beaten 5-1 by Chelsea last Sunday, will welcome Bechem Stars to the Len Clay Stadium, while West Africa Football Union (WAFA) host Tema Youth at Sogakope.

At Bechem, Bechem United will welcome Liberty Professionals; Wa All Stars will trek to Tarkwa to meet Medeama FC; and Emina Sharks will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Aduom Stadium at Elmina.