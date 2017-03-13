Olympics’ return to the elite division has been with little cheer and yesterday’s loss left player/coach Godwin Attram’s job hanging by a thread as pressure mounts on the club’s director for a change in technical direction to turn their fortunes around.

Accra Great Olympics yesterday put up their best performance yet in the Premier League but lost 1-2 to city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in their derby at the Accra Sports Stadium which left the Wonder Club rooted at the bottom of the league log with just two points from a maximum 18.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars consolidated their lead on top of the pile after defeating Inter Allies 2-1 at the El Wak Stadium last Saturday leave to closest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bolga All Stars in Tamale.

At the Len Clay Stadium, Bechem United handed AshantiGold a shocking 4-2 defeat which pushed the soccer miners down to the 14th position on the log.

Yesterday, midfielder Paul Acquah’s clever header in the 26th minute and defender Inusah Musa’s tap into the net in the 73rd sealed the fate of Olympics who largely dominated the exchanges but lacked the experience to punish the Phobians.

Olympics had restored parity in the 42nd minute after winger Benjamin Arthur headed home following a corner to the wild jubilation of the Olympics fans.

Against the run of play winger Daniel Kordie latched onto the ball from the right, he released Acquah who was lurking in the area whose header wrong-footed Abraham Odonkor and found the back of the net for the opener.

Back from recess Olympics took charge of affairs and dominated their opponents but lacked finesse in front of goal and the finishing touch.

In the 73rd minute, Abraham Odonkor failed to grab the ball at once from a resultant Thomas Abbey free-kick and in the melee in the box Musa slided a low drive through for the winner.

Oly coach Attram made his second entrance as a player-coach and nearly got the equaliser but his shot from a rebound deflected off a Hearts defender.