Grant happy with Stars’ preparation

Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, has lauded the team spirit of the Black Stars in their friendly match against Uzbekistan last Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and said the team would be ready next Tuesday for their opening match against Uganda.

“I’m happy because the players showed good spirit. There are also a lot of tactical things we needed to improve which the players responded very well,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

The Black Stars who are in Abu Dhabi preparing for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in one of their preparatory matches last Tuesday.

Coach Grant said “we created the chances but one of the problems confronting the team currently is how to convert the numerous chances into goals and therefore, that is going to be my focus before the start of the tournament.

Commenting on the inclusion of eight new debutants, the former Chelsea FC coach said Ghana needed to work on the base of the senior national team if they would go places.

“New players like Daniel Amartey and Kwesi Appiah did not have the experience when they joined the team in Equatorial Guinea in the last AFCON but this is how big teams are doing all over the world. You need to have the base,”. he explained, saying, “Changing the generation of players is not so easy because it is not a club where you can buy players.

Coach Grant said 16 of the players from the last tournament in Equatorial Guinea had made it to Gabon together with eight new players “who I am in no doubt they will prove themselves”.

He said Majeed Warris, Latif Blessing, Joseph Attamah and others who were dropped are all good players but they needed to get the right clubs and work hard to develop.