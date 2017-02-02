Ghana Premier League to start on Feb. 11

The Premier League Board (PLB) have announced February 11 as the new date for the commencement of the Ghana Premier League.

The new date was announced by the vice-president of the PLB, George Amoako, yesterday during the launch of the Ghanaian top flight in Accra.

The 16 clubs will be offered $700,000 per annum as part of their sponsorship package.

StarTimes which will provide the package will also sponsor other GFA competitions such as FA Cup, Gala, Women's Cup, Youth Cup and the Division One League.

According to Mr Amoako, the 16 clubs proposed for the postponement of the league for a week to show solidarity with the Black Stars, who are participating at the AFCON in Gabon.

He added that the proposal was then sent to the Emergency Committe of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for endorsement.

"The clubs proposed for the league to be postponed to a further date in solidarity with the Black Stars who are particpating at the AFCON in Gabon," Mr Amoako said in his address.

"The Emergency Committee of the GFA endorsed the new date as February 11 after the proposal was sent to them for endorsement," he continued.

A Director at StarTimes, official Broadcast Right holders of the Premier League, Ernest Quaye Addy, noted that his outfit was committed to the development of Ghana football, thus their decision to construct 10 pitches across the country.