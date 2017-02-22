Ghana Premier League (GPL) Filla

Aduana Stars took over the leadership of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) last Sunday after giving newcomers Elmina Sharks their first lesson in the top flight.

That impressive 1-0 fire baptism made Aduana Stars the only club with the maximum points so far after defeating AshantiGold by a lone goal in their favourite Dormaa-Ahenkro backyard on day one.

Interestingly, Coach Yusif Abubakar’s feat turned out to be the only away win out of six games. Kotoko and Medeama follow closely in the second and third positions after their hard-fought away draws against Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak respectively.

For the second week running, Wa All Stars and Bechem United were absent from premiership action following their CAF club assignments in Tunisia and Algeria respectively, resulting in two more outstanding matches.

Another refreshing news this time was the classic hat-trick struck by AshantiGold forward, Hans Kwofie, in their 3-1 home win against Great Olympics at Obuasi, which incidentally became the very first of the season.

The match, which was telecast live by StarTimes, saw Kwofie displaying great quality, with his first two goals having a touch of class.

Unlike day one, two red cards were recorded last Sunday. The victims were Joseph Esso and J.E. Anamoah Mensah of Dwarfs, leading to their 0-2 loss to WAFA at Sogakope.

In all, there were three home wins, one away win and two draws.

Below are the full statistics for Week Two, as well as the midweek fixtures for Match Day 3.

Statistics

Match Day Two

Total matches played - 6

Total goals scored - 9

Home goals scored - 7

Away goals scored - 2

First half goals - 5

Second half goals - 4

Average goals -1.5

Home wins - 3

Away wins -1

Drawn games -2

Hattrick (1) - Hans Kwofie (Ashgold)

Cautions -15

Expulsion (2) - Joseph Esso and J.E. Anamoah Mensah (Dwarfs)

Week Two Results

Elmina Sharks 0, Aduana Stars 1

Liberty Professionals 2, Inter Allies 0

WAFA 2, Ebusua Dwarfs 0

AshantiGold 3, Great Olympics 1

Hearts 0, Medeama 0

Chelsea 0, Kotoko 0

Week Three Fixtures (All Wed)

Tema Youth vs AshantiGold

Wa All Stars vs WAFA

Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Aduana Stars vs Bolga AllStars

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Hearts

Medeama vs Inter Allies

Great Olympics vs Elmina Sharks