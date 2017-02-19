Fianoo bemoans poor pitches

AshantiGold Chief Executive, Kudjoe Fianoo, has bemoaned the poor nature of pitches being used in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

He cited the poor nature of the pitch at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro where his side lost by a lone goal to Aduana Stars last Sunday as not being good enough for a top flight football match.

The Ashgold capo’s call came as a follow-up to earlier calls for other officials and fans alike who have complained of the poor turfs at the ongoing premiership.

At the Hearts versus Inter Allies game played last Monday at the El-Wak Stadium, some officials of both clubs and fans also complained about the poor nature of the pitch.

The nature of the pitch made it difficult for both teams to control the ball and string passes together.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Fianoo said it was too early to have an impression about the league after just one match.

“It is too early to have anything to say about the league since we have just played a single match,” he noted.

On Ashgold, he stated that the team’s defensive weakness gave them away in their 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars last Sunday.

According to him, the team has a modest target to achieve this season which is to be among the top four at the end of the season.

He expressed the hope and belief that the team would be able to achieve that target and called on the fans to throw their weight behind the team.