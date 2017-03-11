Ghana’s capital of Accra is anxiously expecting a renewal of the city’s biggest football rivalry when Hearts of Oak clash with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow in the Premier League’s topmost fixture of the weekend.

Tomorrow’s derby not only evokes fond memories of outstanding Hearts-Olympics clashes of the past, but also has generated argument among followers of the two traditional sides who meet again for the first time since Olympics return from their sojourn in the second tier league.

It will be a huge image redemption game for Olympics player/coach, Godwin Attram, whose head is on the chopping block following the team’s unimpressive outings this season — the Wonder Club are at the bottom of the league log without a win in five games, and another defeat could spark more uproar among the fans who are already calling for his head.

Hearts’ Scottish coach, Frank Nuttall, may not be under the same amount of pressure as his compatriot but the stakes are high in this big Accra derby and for the Phobians they cannot unerrate their struggling opponents as that could prove costly on the day.

Last weekend, Nuttall’s 4-3-2-1 tactics failed against Aduana Stars and risks of similar formation could lead to pressure on his central defensive pair of Vincent Atinga and Inusah Musah. But the Scot has other experienced guards such as Malik Akowuah, Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak and Cosmos Dauda around whom to build his tactics.

Coach Attram, who could join the team on the pitch when the going gets tough as he did against WAFA in Accra, is expected to keep faith with his lead striker Abel Manomey and Reginald Thompson, with David Amuzu providing support from the flanks.

At other centres, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will seek to brush aside threats from Bolga All Stars when they play at Tamale Sports Stadium, while Inter Allies will welcome league leaders Aduana Stars to the El-Wak Stadium.

Elmina Sharks will seek to devour Berekum Chelsea at the Ndoum Stadium, defending champioins Wa All Stars will trek to the T&A Park at Tarkwa to encounter Medeama SC, WAFA will welcome Tema Youth to Sogakope, while Liberty Professionals host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Carl Reindorf Park.