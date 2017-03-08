Ghana striker David Accam opened his third season with the Chicago Fire in style Saturday, consistently causing problems for the opposing Columbus Crew SC defense and ultimately delivering a moment of brilliance to score in the 73rd minute and help the Men In Red earn a road draw at MAPFRE Stadium.

Accam was named Chicago's Krakus Man of the Match for his efforts and on Monday was tabbed to the first MLS Team of the Week of the young season. Accam was one of only three Eastern Conference players to garner the recognition for Week 1, along with Joe Bendik and Jonathan Spector, both of Orlando City SC. View the graphic below for the complete list of honorees.

Accam continued his move up the Chicago Fire's all-time goal-scoring rankings with the strike, netting his 20th career MLS goal and his 25th in all competitions -- good for 10th and eighth, respectively.

Accam and the Fire return to Toyota Park for the 2017 home opener on Saturday.