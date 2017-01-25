Coutinho signs new five-year contract at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho has signed a new five-year contract worth about £150,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player at the club.

The 24-year-old Brazil international joined the Reds from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013, and his new deal will take him through to 2022.

Coutinho has scored 34 goals in 163 appearances for Liverpool.

"It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here," he told the club's website.

There is no release clause in Coutinho's new contract, the terms of which come into effect from 1 July.

Coutinho, who has been linked with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona, added: "I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me.

"It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day."

Coutinho was brought to Anfield by former manager Brendan Rodgers, with Southampton also interested in signing him at the time.

He has established himself as one of the Reds' key players during his four years at Anfield.

'World class'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Coutinho's decision to sign a new long-term contract sends out a "big statement".

"This is wonderful news," said the Klopp, whose side are fourth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"He is truly world-class - in that very top bracket. He knows he can fulfil his dreams and ambitions here at Liverpool. This is a big statement."

Coutinho has recently returned from an ankle injury, prior to which he had scored six goals in 14 appearances this season.