Coach of Elmina Sharks assures fans

He says it is early days yet to draw conclusions on the performance of the team, explaining that inspite of having a few non-premiership players, majority of them have had stints in the GPL before and, therefore, he is working assiduously with his technical team to blend the materials at hand to produce the desired results.

Coach of Elmina Sharks, Kobina Amissah, has assured fans of the club that they will live up to expectation in the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Amissah, who was speaking to the Graphic Sports about how the club had fared so far in the GPL, appealed to the teeming supporters of the club to exercise restraint as he and his technical men would institute the required measures to put the team on a higher pedestal.

“I am very much aware Elmina fans have higher expectations but I want to assure them that we will not disappoint them. All we need from them now, is their unflinching support which would ease the pressure off the boys,” Coach Amissah stressed.

He mentioned, for instance, the likes of Samuel Arthur, Farouk Adams, Charles McCarthy and Benjamin Tweneboah who, he said, lacked Premiership experience despite being very good players, but needed the time and support to deliver.

Sharing his thoughts on their two matches played so far, the Elmina Sharks coach expressed grave concern about officiating and appealed to the referees to be fair and very professional if the quality of the game was to improve.

He specifically mentioned a “contentious goal” scored by Aduana Stars against Elmina Sharks during their week two league fixture last week, which was allowed by Referee J. A Amenya at their own backyard and said such refereeing decisions could throw the game into disrepute.

Coach Amissah, however, commended Referee Emmanuel Modey, who handled their match against Accra Great Olympics last Wednesday for a good performance.