Can Hearts break Dwarfs in Cape Coast?

Hearts have managed just two points against Inter Allies and Medeama SC so far and are under pressure to win though history favours the “Abontua abontua” boys who over the years have been tough opponents for the Phobians, especially in Cape Coast.

The Ghana Premier League continues today with the centre of attraction being the Cape Coast Stadium where Hearts of Oak’s new Scottish coach, Frank Nuttal, leads his Phobians in their quest to secure their first win of the season against Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs.

Hearts, under their former Japanese-American coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, last season managed to hold Dwarfs in their backyard and, considering Dwarfs’ painful 0-2 loss to WAFA at the Sogakope park last Sunday after suffering two red cards, a draw is possible today although Dwarfs start as favourites.

Dwarfs’ Brazilian coach, Ricardo da Rocha, therefore, has a difficult task on his hands to find the right replacements to complement the efforts of senior players such as captain Nicholas Djan and Christopher Bonney to stand tall on the day.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who have so far been impressive, will face Bechem United after their goalless draw away against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday. Bechem United are yet to kick a ball with respect to the Ghana Premier League due to their CAF Confederation Cup campaign from which they were eliminated by a 5-3 aggregate by MC Alger from Algeria last Saturday.

Kotoko, therefore, need to be careful in their approach as Bechem United could vent their spleen on them to atone for their disappointing continental debut. However, with the kind of resilience they displayed against Chelsea, the fabulous boys could keep their heads high as Yakubu Mohammed, goalkeeper Felix Annan, Abeiku Ainooson, Eric Donkor, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Ollenu Ashitey are already on fire this season.

WAFA could also be in for trouble at the Wa park where they clash with defending league champions, Wa All Stars, who will also play their first league fixture on the heels of an unpalatable CAF Champions League campaign.

WAFA, who are currently seventh on the log, may be rejoicing in their victory over Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday but a lot awaits the academy boys in Wa today.

In the other fixtures, Tema Youth host AshantiGold at the Tema park, Medeama welcome Inter Allies to the Tarkwa T and A park, while Accra Great Olympics lock horns with new entrants Elmina Sharks at the Accra Stadium.

At the Nana Agyeman Badu II park at Dormaa-Ahenkro, current league leaders, Aduana Stars, will seek to teach Bolga All Stars some Premiership football lessons, while Chelsea engage Liberty Professionals at the Golden City park at Berekum.