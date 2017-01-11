Benson shines at Shamo Quaye tourney

Community 8 sensation, Ekow Benson, who also plays for newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Tema Youth Football Club, was adjudged the best player of this year’s Shamo Quaye memorial inter-site/community football tournament in Tema.

Benjamin Arthur and goalkeeper Ibrahim Tanko, who also played for Community 8, won the golden boot and best goalkeeper awards respectively.

At the end of the final, Site 9 beat Community 8, 4-2 in a penalty shootout to lift this year’s trophy after a stalemate in regulation time.

They received GHC2, 500, a set of jerseys and a football as their prize, while runners-up Community 8 received GHC1,200, a set of jerseys and a football Site 10 and Site 18, who came third and fourth respectively, also received various sums of money.

The week-long competition, which kicked off on December 24 last year and climaxed last Sunday, was in honour of the late Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Shamo Quaye.

It featured 25 teams from the various communities and sites within the Tema Municipality and other neighbouring communities, including Kpone, Tema New Town and Ashaiman.

In the 2015 competition, defending champions, Site 15, beat Site 5, 2-0 in the grand finale to win the trophy.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports after the final, the chairman of the Organising Committee, Christopher Tei Amanatey, expressed appreciation to the various stakeholders, particularly the Members of Parliament (MPs) within Tema and other corporate organisations for their support.

He, however, appealed for more assistance from corporate institutions to help improve on the prizes and commended the players for the high standard of football they exhibited during the tournament.