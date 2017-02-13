Bechem sweat for victory

CAF Confedrations Cup debutants, Bechem United started their continental campaign on a winning note after posting a 2-1 victory over their Algerian counterparts, MC Alger, in their first leg match played at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Bechem, who had laboured for the first 45 minutes without a goal, got the opener through an Ahmed Toure spot-kick in the 46 minute with substitute Kwaku Osei Bonsu providing the winning goal in the 75th minute.

Tormentor-in-chief Yaw Annor and Joseph Amoah stole the show with some decent runs and delectible passes but the Algerians, who appeared had come to frustrate the homesters, continued with their usual delay tactics amid intermittent boos and jeers from the few fans in attendance.

The delay strategy worked for the visitors who were able to clip the Bechem attack of Ahmed Toure and Akoto Danso to end the first session in a stalemate.

With time running out, Bechem mounted a swift attack in the second half and earned a penalty in the 46th minute. Ahmed Toure struck to break the deadlock.

As the game wore on, a substitution by the coach of MC Alger, Mohamed Mekhazni, did not go down well with Mokdad Abdle Malik, who started an altercation with his coach on the bench of the visitors.

The incident brought proceedings to a halt for a few minutes but play resumed after Malik was escorted from the area.

The visitors opened up and ran into empty spaces, compelling Bechem to remain in their half. They kept on probing for the equaliser until the 64th minute when Seguer Mohammed’s header beat Isaac Akrong in post for Bechem.

Bechem coach, Vincenzo Alberto, who kept issuing out instructions at the touchline, introduced Cofie Bekoe for Hamza Mohammed and Kwaku Osei Bonsu for tired Danso Akoto respectively.

The substitutions brought some pressure to bare on the visitors with Bechem running the show amid some impressive runs from Yaw Annor.

Annor, who had a great game in one of Bechem’s incursions, unleashed a shot which was blocked by Aziz Ayoub in the Algerians danger zone. Substitute Kwaku Osei Bonsu, who was hovering around, followed up for the rebound which turned out to be the winner.

...But Wa All Stars upset at home

By Samuel Duodu, TAMALE

Wa All Stars campaign in the Confederation of African Football Champions League suffered a setback as they were defeated by Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya 3-1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium yesterday.

Two goals from Muaid Eleif in each half (21st and 63rd minutes) and a goal from Anas Saltou in the 50 minute made the return leg in Tunis, next weekend appear a mere formality for the Libyans.

Wa All Stars, who approached the game with no sense of urgency and apparent inexperience on their part pulled one goal back through Richard Arthur in the 59th minute but that was not enough for them to salvage a point and make the return leg easier for them.

Wa All Stars need to score three unanswered goals in Tunis to secure their qualification for the next stage of the competition.

Wa All Stars, who were making their debut in the competition, received massive support from the crowd that came to watch the match.

They played without their experienced goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who could not join the team after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Gabon.