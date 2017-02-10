Bechem sure of victory in CAF Confed Cup qualifier

Continent football is an unfamiliar terrain for Bechem United but they have promised to surmount the challenge to position Ghana in the limelight again as they open their CAF Confederation Cup campaign against MC Alger at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghanaian club goes into this game with virtually no experience on the continent, nonetheless they are hoping to count on the experience of some of their newly-recruited stars, including Ahmed Toure, Alfred Nelson, Solomon Mensah and Amos Acheampong to send the signals.

It appears tricky for the Ghana FA Cup champions who start the journey against an equally tough opponent.

Traditionally, North African clubs have been the nemesis of Ghanaian clubs and have on many occasions dealt a big blow to the aspirations of some Ghanaian clubs.

Medeama SC and Ashgold, at a point, were shocked by Algerian club, MO Bejaia, while Kumasi Asante Kokoto were also casualties of the deadly arsenal of Algerian side, JS Kabylie.

Even with their experience, these Ghanaian clubs succumbed to the North Africa clubs and the Hunters would have to be extremely careful in order to avoid fallen victims to MC Alger.

Mouloudia Club d'Alger is not a mean club and their current performance in the Algerian league where they occupy the summit of the league table should be enough source of worry for the Hunters who finished seventh last season.

MC Alger possess one of the best attacking midfielders in the Algerian league which explains why they are currently leading the Algerian league and could pose a threat to the Ghanaians even at home.

Coach Vincenzo Alberto of Bechem United will have to rely on his centre-back, Alfred Nelson, to thwart the threats from the likes of Mohamed, Seguer Hadj Bougueche and Nichem Nekkache, while unleashing Ahmed Toure, Yaw Arnol and others on the visitors.