Bechem pip MC Alger

Two goals from Ahmed Toure and substitute Kwaku Osei Bonsu propelled the Brong Ahafo lads to put their best foot foward ahead of the second leg to be played on Saturday in Algeria, but the Bechem boys would have to work on their goal-scoring technique if they are to scale what appears to be a tall order awaiting them in Algiers.

Even though Bechem exhibited some brilliance on the field of play, they lacked the power and energy to match their opponents, giving a clear indication of the toll their inactivity has had on the team’s pace and cohesion. Coach Vincenzo Alberto would thus have to do a lot of work particularly on the pace and goal scoring if they are to make it to the next round.

The visitors held on to their antics of delays and frustrated the Ghanaians for most part of the first half, but Bechem came into the second half with other ideas as their first attack earned them a penalty in the 46th minute which was converted by Ahmed Toure.

MC Alger revised their approach and and took the game to the homesters, giving the Bechem backline of Daniel Agyin and Asante Agyeman a tough time.

Their efforts paid off when in one of their attacks they caught the Bechem rear ball watching for Seguer Mohammed to nod home for the equaliser. Bechem introduced Kwaku Osei Bonsu and Cofie Bekoe who added some sharpness to their attack and Bonsu’s rebound from Yaw Annor’s shot in the 75th minutes got the match winner for the homesters.