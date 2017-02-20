Custom Search
Authur, Arkson win game for Liberty at Dansoman

Substitute Bernard Authur’s thumping header in the 83rd minute and Gerald Arkson’s stunner two minutes later, gave homesters Liberty Professionals a 2-0 victory over visiting Inter Allies in their premiership encounter at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman in Accra yesterday.

In a match many thought would end in a stalemate,  the two late goals  in a spate of three minutes gave Liberty supporters the tonic to celebrate moments after the game.

Liberty began the first half with a lot of steam in the area of Allies in search of an early goal but lacked the finesse in front of goal.

The homesters kept probing for an early goal and nearly found the back of the net but wingers Papa Arko and Michael Ampadu’s clever interplay in the area saw the former blow wide in front of goal.

Allies goalie Kwame Baah was forced to retire early in the game after a collision with William Dankyi of Liberty Professionals, and was replaced by Kotey Blankson.

Back from recess the homesters took charge of the game briefly but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

Liberty were caught on the backfoot midway in the second half and Allies dominated their opponents afterwards with clever inter-play and accurate passes.

However, against the run of play in the 83rd minute, winger Michael Ampadu latched onto the ball from the left flank and released a long cross into the area which was thumped into the back of the net by substitute Bernard Arthur who had come in for Papa Arko.

Buoyed on by the opener, Liberty charged on their opponents which saw a good interplay between Michael Ampadu and Bright Andoh before the former floated to an advancing Arkson who volleyed on the blind side of Kotey Blankson.
